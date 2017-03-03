FUTURE FOCUS: Reebok Classic marked its latest sneaker launch with an intimate performance by hip-hop artist Nayvadius Wilburn — known as Future — in East London. Wilburn stars in the Zoku Runner Ultraknit campaign — a style that descends from the Reebok Classic.

“I felt like it was a good time,” Wilburn said the collaboration. “I want to make sure we shine a light on Reebok. We want to make moves. Reebok is a classic brand that is authentic and ahead of the curve and I want to be involved.”

The artist said his style inspiration is taken from the streets. “It’s from the ‘hood,” said Wilburn. “You bridge it with rap and music.” With his next album launching in two weeks, the recording artist said he’s feeling good.

Wilburn joins the ranks of athletes and musicians who have teamed with Reebok in the past, such as hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar, who fronted the Club C Capsule campaign and collaborated on a three sneaker designs.

Wilburn performed at the Zoku Runner launch party held at London’s Village Underground. The sneaker style — inspired by heritage styles from the Seventies, Eighties and Nineties — has been treated with a revamped version of the Reebok Vector crosscheck Eighties logo. The design, which takes its cue from a flock of birds, has been employed on technical knits on the sneaker.

The style showcases the brand’s Ultraknit digital knitting technology. The sneaker is available in seven colors including coal, light gray, blue, black, red, coral and flat gray. It retails for 89.95 pounds, or $115, and will be sold at reebok.com and select retailers.

“Future exudes the type of fearlessness and authenticity that Reebok Classic stands for,” said Todd Krinsky, global vice president of Reebok Classic and Entertainment. “This partnership not only continues our brand’s longstanding legacy of working with the world’s best hip-hop artists, but also solidifies Reebok Classic’s commitment to never back down from pushing boundaries.”