LONDON — Reebok has teamed with the Polish streetwear label Local Heroes on a limited-edition version of the brand’s Classic NPC II sneaker for women.

This is the second time the brand, known for its casual, playful aesthetic, has teamed with the sneaker company. For this latest project, founders Areta Szpura and Karolina Slota looked to their favorite music festivals for the limited-edition style.

“We really wanted the shoe to resonate well with our designs and what we’re known for as a brand,” said creative director Wlodi Wlodarczyk. “We use a lot of pink and bold colors in our clothing, and can’t see anything wrong with that — who doesn’t love pink? We also believe that fashion doesn’t need to be seasonal, which is why we thought that putting in this fuzzy, furry insert and releasing the shoe in spring was an amazing idea. We wanted the shoe to be fun and to reflect the positive and cool personality of girls who wear Local Heroes.”

Wlodarczyk said Reebok gave them complete freedom to redesign the shoe. “The sampling process was quite long, and we were changing the concept a couple of times — looking for the right fur, adding different textures and patterns, but we’re really happy with the outcome.”

The Reebok Classic x Local Heroes NPC II is designed in leather and is available in a pink or purple. The style also includes faux fur paneling and a heart-shape keychain alongside metallic embellishments and a tie-dye insole.

Priced at $99.99, the sneaker is available for purchase on reebok.com and select retailers starting today.