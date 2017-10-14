Known for their beautiful and memorable home interiors, Reed and Delphine Krakoff are finally showing off their work with a new Rizzoli book, “Houses That We Dreamt Of: The Interiors of Delphine & Reed Krakoff,” which they signed copies of Thursday evening at the Rizzoli store in Manhattan.

“Delphine and I had done quite a few projects together and we had always thought about capturing those projects and having them more as a record for us,” Reed said from the signing, which was hosted by Amy Astley of Architectural Digest. “We met Ivan Terestchenko through a different project and he had photographed Pierre Bergé and YSL’s houses, and we loved his work. He photographed one of our spaces and he did an amazing job. What we particularly liked is that he is pretty much on his own; he works with no lighting, no assistant, no stylist, nothing.”

“It’s real,” said Delphine, who is an interior decorator. “It was more of a diary; it’s a true representation of how we live.”

“That’s what was really appealing,” Reed said. “Anything that is in the home — flowers or branches — was there. I wasn’t even around when he was shooting.”

Giving Terestchenko that freedom allowed the photographs to surprise the Krakoffs, even of spaces they see every day.

“He likes to discover the space and as a result I think his eye is different than ours,” said Delphine. “He took some pictures from angles that I would have never thought about. He would crouch on the floor.”

The couple said that each room photographed carries a memory from a different stage of their lives. “They are all associated with happy memories,” Delphine said. “The things we love have followed us through many different houses. You see them in the book actually moving around [from room to room]. It’s like ‘Where’s Waldo’.”

“We’re not really decorating houses,” Reed added. “We’re collecting, curating, creating a home. The objective is to create a home you can live in and supports the way you want [to live.]”

