Tiffany & Co. is undergoing a revamp. As has been well documented, chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff has been tasked with helping to get the American jeweler — which has struggled to lure young consumers — back on the growth track. Today, Krakoff and the Tiffany team will unveil a glimpse of his vision for the brand with the company’s fall 2017 advertising campaign. Or as a spokesperson described it, “Krakoff’s first creative expression for the house.” His first homeware and accessories designs for Tiffany are due to be unveiled this fall, while his first jewelry collections are not expected until 2018.

Talent featured in the campaign includes Zoë Kravitz, Janelle Monáe, St. Vincent, David Hallberg, Elle Fanning and Cameron Russell — all photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.

Imagery is expected to run in the September issues of select print publications, as well as on Tiffany’s web site and social media channels.

Said Krakoff in a statement: The “‘There’s Only One’ [campaign] is a celebration of self-expression and embodies the spirit of Tiffany. The narrative is told through six individuals who are empowered, intelligent and unafraid to express themselves, each with their own unique talent and personal style.”

Krakoff told WWD in March of his marketing objectives for the firm: “I don’t think people realize it — we are making real things with a wholehearted, artisanal, hand-wrought quality. In a funny way, I don’t think it’s informing the work as much as it could and I don’t think the consumer is as aware of it in the way they could [be].

“It’s not about the old story of quality and craftsmanship. It’s really craftsmanship and artisanship to bring about modern design. Quality really has to be fused with a modern eye, which is what Tiffany really stood for, for years.”

The choice of Lamsweerde and Matadin is an edgier departure for Tiffany, which has long used softer photographs for its campaigns.

A source told WWD earlier this summer that many of the house’s standby photographers had become available for hire by other jewelry houses after Tiffany ended its relationship with them and therefore their noncompete contracts. Tiffany declined to comment.