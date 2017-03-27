ACRA’S BRIDAL MARCH: Reem Acra won’t just be using Tiffany & Co.’s Fifth Avenue flagship to debut her spring bridal collections. The designer also plans to create wedding gowns and dresses inspired by Tiffany style and glamour.

While not a brand collaboration, Tiffany first connected with Acra when one of her gowns was featured as part of the Moda Operandi exhibition at the store last fall. Afterward, Acra “shared her affinity for the Tiffany brand,” a Tiffany spokesman said Monday.

Two hundred guests are expected at the April 18 fashion show. But there will be no cobranding or cross-promoting of the 20-style collection beyond the event invitations, the Tiffany spokesman said.

By staging a bridal show at Tiffany, Acra will be following in the footsteps of Carolina Herrera, who held one there in 2009 inspired by Vincent Van Gogh, Henri Matisse and other artists. And another bridal powerhouse, Vera Wang, teamed with Tiffany for a runway show at the Audi Fashion Festival in Singapore in 2011. Acra declined comment Monday through a spokesman.

Acra is celebrating her own anniversary this year — 20 years in business. The designer has been spending a lot of time in Dubai, where she’s shooting “Fashion Star” for Dubai One TV, a “Project Runway”-like show that features Acra as a judge and mentor to 12 aspiring designers. Earlier this month the Beirut-born designer had a presentation at the Hotel Ritz in Paris — a new venture that was meant to highlight the collection’s shift to a separates-focused ready-to-wear collection.

Red-carpet appearances by notables like Alia Bhatt, Taraji P. Henson, Gwen Stefani and Kristen Wiig have helped to raise Acra’s profile. She started her namesake business in 1997 with a bridal collection before adding eveningwear six years later. She wound up with some around-the-globe media attention after First Lady Melania Trump wore one of her gowns to a candlelight dinner in Union Station on the eve of her husband’s inauguration in January. Trump wore a gown with a high-glam factor — a formfitting silhouette with a high neck and long sleeves in glistening allover pale gold embroidery.