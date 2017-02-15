REEM ACRA READY FOR PARIS DEPARTURE: Add Reem Acra to the list of New York-based designers showing in Paris this season.

The designer will hold a presentation on March 5 at the Hotel Ritz. The planned event in the City of Light is meant to be in synch with the collection’s shift to a separates-focused ready-to-wear collection.

Acra started her namesake business in 1997 with a bridal collection before adding eveningwear six years laters. Recently, the designer scored all sorts of media coverage after First Lady Melania Trump wore one of her gowns to a candlelight dinner in Union Station on the eve of her husband’s inauguration.

A native of Beirut, the designer has also lived in Paris and Hong Kong. She is known for her refined, often intricately crafted eveningwear that borrows from a diverse range of influences. Trump wore a gown with a high-glam factor — a formfitting silhouette with a high neck and long sleeves in glistening allover pale gold embroidery.

By putting the brakes on a New York runway show, Acra joins such other France-bound designers as Vera Wang, Rodarte’s Laura and Kate Mulleavy, Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez and Hood By Air’s Shayne Oliver. Over the years, Acra has competed with Wang for brides-to-be as customers. Wang’s stay in Paris will include her being presented with the the prestigious Légion d’Honneur (France’s highest honor.)

“Empire” actress Taraji P. Henson, Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski and Kristen Wiig are some of the celebrities who have worn Reem Acra gowns on the red carpet at awards shows like the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the People’s Choice Awards in the past month or so. The designer’s collection is available at Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Mitchell and bridal boutiques in the U.S. and abroad.