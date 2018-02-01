Reem Acra is taking her bridal show on the road. For spring 2019, she’ll show her collection first in New York, as she typically does, before taking the collection to Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week a week and a half later. It’s the first time Acra is participating in Barcelona Bridal Week, one of the biggest bridal events on the international calendar. The collections are presented from April 23 to 29 at the Barcelona Montjuïc de Fira venue, with Acra showing her collection on April 25 at the gala event called Barcelona Bridal Night.

Acra said she was “thrilled to show my spring 2019 bridal collection in Barcelona, a place of beauty and culture like the women who embody my designs.”

“It is an honor for us to have the presence of a designer with the global reputation and prestige of Reem Acra,” said Estermaria Laruccia, director of BBFW. “We are sure that her creations will inspire all of us and that her participation at BBFW will promote the international projection of the event as well as that of the entire sector.”

Organized by Fira de Barcelona, Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week has been focused on burnishing its global component and expects more than 60 percent of its 300 exhibitors for spring to be international companies.