“I’ve known Molly since I was 16, she’s one of my dearest friends,” said Reese Witherspoon of her longtime makeup artist, Molly R. Stern. The actress hosted a dinner at Lucques in Los Angeles on Monday night to celebrate Stern’s collaboration with Sarah Chloe Jewelry, dubbed #LoveYourself.

“Molly spreads such a positive message,” added Witherspoon of Stern’s hashtag mantra. “She’s more about inner beauty than how you look on the outside.”

Stern’s other longtime client, Maya Rudolph, agreed. “Molly used to wax my eyebrows when I was in college and we just clicked. We met again on a project when I was working in costumes and wardrobe and when I got to a point in my career when I could pick my own makeup artist, it had to be her.”

The event was a small affair for Stern’s friends and family. She brought her mom and oldest daughter; Witherspoon brought her daughter Ava Phillippe, Meritt Elliott brought her daughter Lyric, and so on. Client Lily Collins and wedding planner Yifat Oren were also in the mix.

Stern is a woman of many talents; she had a contemporary clothing line called MRS that her celebrity clients wore regularly, she painted the flower motif used to decorate the dinner, and she’s now lent her own handwriting to a jewelry collection.

“I hope it helps people to see me as more than a celebrity makeup artist,” she said. “I just enjoy being creative so anytime I can creak open other doors, I will.”

“We met through mutual friends and we were going over ideas, and I loved the way her writing looked so much that we turned it into jewelry,” said Sarah Chloe creative director Zahava Ryzman.

Said Stern, “I like that it has a pay-it-forward message. You can create a chain of positivity every time you wear it or give it to someone.”