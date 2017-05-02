REI’S RETAIL THERAPY: The day after a big event, what do visitors to New York City do? Those of the fashion persuasion are likely to shop. A leather-and-plaid clad Rei Kawakubo and Adrian Joffe were spotted doing just that on Tuesday afternoon. Fresh off Monday night’s Met Gala celebrating the opening of the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: The Art of the In-Between” exhibit, the two ducked into a store called Vintage India NYC on Lexington Avenue, a few blocks south of Gotham’s Dover Street Market outpost. The couple did more than browse, exiting with two merch-filled bags. According to a woman who answered a call to the store, they bought two sherwanis — traditional, formal embroidered men’s jackets. The young woman, who declined to give her name, recognized Kawakubo “and her husband Adrian Joffe, and they signed the receipt.”

Though impressed by their celebrity, she took a chic approach to salesmanship. She said she’s aware of Kawakubo’s penchant for privacy, “which is why I didn’t ask for a picture or anything.”