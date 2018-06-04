MILAN — Remo Ruffini, chairman and chief executive officer of Moncler, has been named “Cavaliere del Lavoro,” or “Knight of Labour,” on Saturday. This is one of the highest recognitions bestowed by the president of the Italian Republic, currently Sergio Mattarella.

Along with Ruffini, 24 other Italian entrepreneurs were honored with the title, including Marco Palmieri, president and ceo to Italian accessories and luggage company Piquadro SpA, which acquired leather goods house Lancel from Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, on Monday; Alberto Barberis Canonico, ceo of the Italian high-end woolen mill Vitale Barberis Canonico, established in 1936 on the outskirts of Biella, Mario Filippi Coccetta, co-chief executive officer of Perugia-based company Fabiana Filippi SpA which produces and distributes the luxury women’s cashmere label Fabiana Filippi; Ennio De Rigo Piter president of Italian eyewear manufacturer De Rigo Vision, which counts Blumarine, Carolina Herrera, Chopard, Nina Ricci, Lanvin and Furla, among its licenses.

Established in 1901 by King Vittorio Emanuele III, the “Cavaliere del Lavoro” title recognizes Italian entrepreneurs who have distinguished themselves in different sectors of the economy and contribute to social development, employment, technology and the growth of Made in Italy.

This is not the first recognition Ruffini received for his entrepreneurial skills, as he was also awarded with the annual Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, last November.

Others in the fashion industry who have been previously appointed Cavalieri del Lavoro include: Yoox Net-a-porter chief executive officer Federico Marchetti; Rosita Missoni; Brooks Brothers chairman and ceo Claudio Del Vecchio; Fabrizio Freda, ceo of the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.; Claudio Marenzi former president of fashion industry association Sistema Moda Italia and president and ceo of Herno; Roberto Colombo, president of Lanificio Luigi Colombo, a producer of cashmere and high-quality fibers.