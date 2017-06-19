MILAN — Italian entrepreneur Renzo Rosso — founder of Diesel and of the OTB Group — and tenor Andrea Bocelli have joined forces and pledged their respective foundations in a charity project. The Only the Brave Foundation and Andrea Bocelli Foundation will rebuild the “Giacomo Leopardi” school in Sarnano, a historic Medieval town located in the region of Marche. The building and the area around it were deeply affected by the earthquake that hit central Italy last August.

“We wanted to help…for a long time now,” Rosso said. “Our philosophy is to follow the initiatives we support from the beginning till the end guaranteeing the respect of timing and investments,” he added, mentioning the restoration of Ponte di Rialto bridge in Venice in 2013 as an example.

Bocelli sounded confident about the success of the project, also considering the previous initiatives his foundation has been involved in since 2011, such as the construction of five other schools in five years.

The restoration work of Sarnano’s school has already been planned and will be started in the upcoming days.