Renzo Rosso’s Only The Brave Foundation and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation will inaugurate on May 2 a new school complex in Sarnano, a medieval village in Italy’s Marche region, which was dramatically hit by a 6.6-magnitude earthquake in August 2016.

The “Giacomo Leopardi” middle school, which will accommodate more than 100 students, has been built in only five months using the most innovative technologies to make it quake-proof and sustainable.

The complex will feature a range of facilities, including a gym, a library, an auditorium, a computer center and a music studio, which will be also open to the local community.

The project was financed by the two charity institutions, which organized several fund-raising activities, including the “Andrea Bocelli Night” event hosted at Rome’s Colosseum in September and Diesel’s “Customized With Love” charity project. In particular, in December, the brand asked several personalities — such as Courtney Love, David Lachapelle, Coco Rocha, Petra Nemcova, Jamie Campbell Bower and Italian musicians Lorenzo Jovanotti Cherubini, Cesare Cremonini, Fabio Novembre and Saturnino — to customize a selection of Diesel signature pieces, including denim jackets and silk bombers, which were auctioned through digital fund-raising platform CharityStars.