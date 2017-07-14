MILAN — Renzo Rosso’s OTB continues to support the city of Venice.

The Italian fashion group, which financed the restoration of the city’s signature Ponte di Rialto, will invest 380,000 euros to restore the flooring of the covered walkways around the prestigious bridge.

In particular, the current cement flooring will be switched with a new version in trachyte, an igneous volcanic rock. OTB will also finance the works to make the drain and the electric systems more efficient, as well as improve the public lighting in the area.

“Our partnership with Venice’s municipality demonstrates that private and public institutions can work together in a very efficient and effective way, also in Italy,” Rosso said. “We are proud to have contributed to bring back such a famous Venetian, and also Italian, landmark to its original splendor and now we are happy to complete this project working on the area around the bridge.”

Since 2013, when OTB signed the sponsorship contract with the city of Venice, Rosso has donated 5 million euros to finance the restoration work.

