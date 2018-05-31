BEND IT LIKE ROSSO: Renzo Rosso’s OTB group has just made an acquisition — but it’s no sibling to the entrepreneur’s other brands, Maison Margiela, Diesel, Marni, Viktor & Rolf or Paula Cademartori. Through OTB, the entrepreneur has taken control of soccer team Vicenza Calcio SpA, which went into bankruptcy in January. According to media reports, Rosso made an offer of 1.1 million euros. Additional details were not available at press time.

OTB is based in Breganze, near the Italian city of Vicenza. Rosso already owns the Bassano Virtus soccer team (Bassano is also near Vicenza) and is likely to merge the teams. Rosso has owned Bassano Virtus for 22 years, holding the title of president, a role now held by his son Stefano, who is chief executive officer of Diesel North America.

Rosso’s passions for this sport is shared by another high-profile fashion executive in Italy: Tod’s group chief Diego Della Valle, who owns the city of Florence’s team, Fiorentina.

Starting in 2016, Diesel designed off-field uniforms for Italian AC Milan soccer team, succeeding Dolce & Gabbana. Other fashion groups that have provided designs for soccer teams over the years include Giorgio Armani for Bayern München FC; Dsquared2 for Manchester City; Ermanno Scervino for Italy’s national team, and Trussardi for Juventus FC, to name a few.