Repetto has appointed Gilles Assor as chief executive officer for the Americas.

The Frenchman has previously worked for Maison Margiela, Marc Jacobs and Jean Paul Gaultier. Most recently he worked as the vice president for the Americas at Robert Clergerie.

Assor told WWD that while Repetto boasts strong followings across Asia and Europe, the U.S. and the Americas at large remain underpenetrated markets.

“What is important to know about Repetto is that it’s run with values and a strong identity. We already are very successful and known worldwide. The U.S. is one of the last continents where we have to work on that. We already have one store on West Broadway in SoHo. I’ve just arrived but I have a lot of plans including new retail expansion and repositioning the brand in terms of wholesale,” said the executive.

Assor intends to strike an even balance in the annunciation of Repetto’s three brand pillars: ath-leisure, professional dance products and fashion shoes.

With this positioning, he looks to multiply the brand’s U.S. business by six times in the next two years.

A Los Angeles store is first on the agenda for the label, followed by the addition of four to five more brick-and-mortar units. The brand intends to also publicize its alliance with the San Francisco Ballet.