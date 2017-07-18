There’s never been more talk of which designers are coming (Rihanna, Tom Ford), going (Altuzarra, Thom Browne, Tommy Hilfiger) and staying (Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs) to, from and in New York Fashion Week than there has been for the spring 2018 season. Still, there remains another major name affiliated with NYFW whose show destination remains unspoken for: What will Kanye do?

Sources say Kanye West is in talks with the CFDA to find a slot on the spring calendar for his Adidas-affiliated Yeezy collection, though a representative for the brand would not confirm the show’s location or any additional details. The CFDA declined to comment and the official fashion week calendar has yet to be released.

Last season, West initially took a slot on the calendar without consulting the CFDA, resulting in a temporary dustup when he unwittingly took a time slot that already belonged to Marchesa designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig. Ultimately, the issue was resolved when West moved his show by two hours to avoid any conflicts.

If West does stay in town, it will be his sixth Yeezy collection shown in New York, which will surely be one of the most high-profile events on the schedule. His past productions have ranged from huge (Season 3 at Madison Square Garden) to incendiary (Season 4 on Roosevelt Island) to relatively toned down and intimate (Season 5 at Pier 59 Studios). They have always been provocative.

As for West potentially joining the Americans flocking to the City of Light, he’s already been there and done that. He debuted his first fashion collection under the Kanye West label at the opulent Lycée Henri IV in Paris for spring 2012, showing there the following season, too, before ceasing the collection.

