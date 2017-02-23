There appears to be a price discrepancy amongst resellers of the Supreme MetroCards.

The collaborative transportation billets had induced frenzy at select subway stops across New York earlier this week. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has since announced that the Supreme MetroCards — which cost $5.50 and were pre-loaded with a round-trip fare — have sold out.

On eBay, MetroCards are currently sold for anywhere between a $0.99 starting bid and a $5,000 set price.

Local deals in New York have also emerged. At the guerrilla Supreme resale shop Unique Hype Collection on Elizabeth Street in Manhattan, the cards are plentiful — and priced at $25.

The 500 percent markup is a stark contrast to some eBay sellers’ premiums.

Unique Hype — a notable stop for tourists with streetwear affections — has an unknown amount of the cards in stock. A sales clerk declined to comment about the quantity.

According to MTA rules and regulations, there is a $60 fine for each unauthorized sale of a MetroCard — an offense it finds particularly indictable when a card’s price is marked up.

Unique Hype would not comment on its status as an authorized MTA merchant.

Both Supreme and the MTA did not respond to requests for comment on the reselling of transportation cards.