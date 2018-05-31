SOMETHING EXTRA: Multibrand e-tailer Revolve is looking to step up its game in Europe.

The company on Thursday said it is launching free express shipping and free returns in the U.K. and parts of Europe amid growth in places such as the U.K., Germany, France and Scandinavia. The U.K. alone is now 35 percent of the company’s customer base.

The move follows free shipping and return programs launched in Hong Kong and Australia last year.

In late 2016 the company accelerated delivery times to European Union countries as its supply chain continued to mature. At that time, U.K. customers saw express shipping times trimmed from seven to 10 business days to three to five, and three to six for other parts of the European Union.

“To ensure Revolve’s customer experience on a global level matches what U.S.-based customers have enjoyed for years, it’s time to offer fans of the brand in the U.K. and select European countries the same opportunities to find the styles they love,” said Revolve cofounder and cochief executive officer Michael Mente. “As a brand that engages with Millennials globally, Revolve is emerging as the iconic brand for the next generation. We’re focused on leading global conversation by offering these competitive customer services. We’re excited to celebrate our Revolve lifestyle with consumers across the world, and the U.K. entity is a big step in that direction.”

The shipping news comes as Revolve sees no slowdown in its spend on experiential events for its bevy of influencers and brand followers. Social media, after all, has helped the company grow.

Revolve’s staple Revolve Around the World program, which tracks influencers as they travel to different parts of the world — as captured across social media platforms — continues to plug along. Revolve in April capped its second year of #HotelRevolve during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which saw the retailer take over a Palm Springs hotel and rebrand it for influencers as part of a multipronged approach that also included day festivals and nighttime parties.