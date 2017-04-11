KEEP ‘EM COMING: Alliance Apparel has plans Wednesday to launch the label H:ours to be sold through Revolve’s online shop.

The aim for the contemporary company’s latest line is to offer a collection of nighttime including form-fitting minidresses and bodysuits. The collection launches at an event set for Wednesday evening at Avenue L.A. that’s expected to draw Chanel Iman, Jasmine Tookes, Hailey Clauson, Chiara Ferragni and Olivia Culpo among others. H:ours at launch will retail from $98 to $338.

The rollout of Alliance’s latest collection is good timing as other Los Angeles brands playing in the contemporary space lose steam. Bebe is shuttering stores as BCBG Max Azria Group and its portfolio of brands wind their way through a bankruptcy restructuring.

Alliance has been on a tear more recently with its brand launches following its 2015 acquisition by Revolve for undisclosed terms. The deal brought Alliance’s portfolio — which at the time consisted of Lovers + Friends, Tularosa and NBD — into the multibranded e-tailer’s fold.

The deal was followed up not too long after with the launch of the footwear brand Raye. Last year saw the introduction of Majorelle and Grlfrnd denim along with a House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve collection.

Alliance in 2015 saw sales of $34 million and last year was expected to close with revenues of $100 million.

Revolve expects to close in on $1 billion in sales by 2018.

