Building off the success of its participation in the fall installment of TEFAF New York, Reza will be showing its high-end jewelry at the show’s second edition at the Park Avenue Armory. Having been held in Maastricht for 30 years, TEFAF is one of the leading fairs for art, antiques and design. This week’s uptown event will feature 92 dealers of fine art, design, furniture and jewelry, with an emphasis on modern and contemporary art & design, and will run from Thursday to Monday.

Reached while setting up Tuesday, Olivier Reza said he plans to show 30 unique pieces for women and men. As head of the company, he succeeds his late father Alexandre, master jeweler and gem connoisseur.

“We’ve put a lot of effort into creating high-jewelry pieces including original designs for contemporary women who want to wear and enjoy their jewelry. For me, it’s important to make high-end jewelry that doesn’t stay in the safe. We want to create pieces that people feel comfortable wearing under any circumstances,” he said. “There was a lot of emphasis in the contrast of materials, wearability and of course using unique precious stones. Sometimes it’s hard to manage all of that at the same time. In this case, we’ve really worked at putting together a set of designs that really work for the modern woman.”

The assortment will include Cornes d’Abondance earrings, featuring 62 pigeon blood rubies from Mozambique weighing 52.46 carats with 398 diamonds weighing 21.95 carats and 304 round cut rubies totaling 11.39 carats, set on white gold with black rhodium plating. The firm is one of the last independent jewelry houses on Place Vendôme. With more than 60 years of connoisseurship in sourcing and collecting gemstones, Reza possesses one of the most significant gemstone collections in the world.

As an artisan jeweler based in Paris, Reza does not have any freestanding stores and primarily caters to clients by appointment and through a gallery at the Ritz Hotel in Paris. The brand has very limited production because all of the pieces are unique, Reza said.

After last fall’s show, he said he told TEFAF organizers that he wanted to do May as well. “It’s a craftsmanship. It’s nonindustrial product,” he explained.