BOX FRESH: Riccardo Tisci may have quit his day job, but he’s still churning out the sneaker styles for Nike.

The self-confessed sneaker head on Monday unveiled a new style, the NikeLab Dunk Lux Chukka x RT, which will go on sale Feb. 10 at Bergdorf Goodman’s NikeLab, NikeLab 21M, Dover Street Market New York, Kith BK and Concepts NYC, to be followed by NikeLab retailers and nike.com from Feb. 23.

Tisci, who estimates he has more than 1,000 pairs of sneakers, kicked off his collaboration with Nike with a colorful, tribal-tinged interpretation of the Air Force 1 in 2014.

He followed up last year with his first Dunk collaboration, the NikeLab Dunk Lux High x RT, two training shoes, the Free Train Force Flyknit x RT and the Transform Flyknit x RT, and a Chelsea boot, the Air Zoom Legend x RT.

“I think the Dunk has something that’s very special. It’s grounded in sport as well as in the street-style culture,” Tisci said Monday. “For younger generations, it can fit as many different styles tribes as you can imagine. I think it’s one of the most iconic shoes that Nike has ever created.”

Like the Dunk Lux High, the new shoe features exaggerated proportions including the big belly Swoosh and enlarged foxing (the rubber sidewall) and eye stay (the leather strip with the lace holes).

It also has full-grain leather uppers, a Lunarlon insole for ultrasoft cushioning and memory foam in the quilted leather collar and tongue. Added features include removal of the toe perforations, rolled edges on the upper and the RT logo and Nike swoosh on the heel.