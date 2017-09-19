Richard Quinn, a Central Saint Martins M.A. 2016 graduate, has been racking up accolades from fans of his exaggerated and exuberant prints, Lady Gaga among them. The designer held his inaugural show during London Fashion Week at Liberty of London, which also picked up his collection and gave him access to its archives. H&M on Tuesday said Quinn, winner of the 2017 H&M Design Award, will launch on Oct. 5 a collection online.

Quinn’s H&M collection takes advantage of his demi-couture skills, with inspiration from Sixties upholstery and unique shapes and silhouettes. Head-to-toe prints, exaggerated profiles and a fearless attitude are the designer’s hallmarks.

“Richard’s collection is a great combination of creativity, technical skills and ethical thinking, which has beautifully translated into outstanding pieces that are fashion-forward yet wearable and desirable,” said Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative adviser at H&M and H&M Design Award jury chair.

Quinn played with traditional imagery of the Fifties and Sixties and gave it his own spin by working with shapes and textiles in new ways. “Throughout this whole experience, I’ve been encouraged by H&M to hold true to my aesthetic and not water it down,” Quinn said. “I wanted to create intelligent pieces that people would want to wear, and I think we’ve done that.”

The collection includes a multicolored floral print strapless ballgown with a built-in corset and a voluminous balloon hem; metallic lamé floral coat with a billowing effect; oversize trench and belted jumpsuit with Eighties power shoulders, and floral print over-the-knee stiletto sock boots and opera gloves.