Rimowa has appointed Martin Croteau as general manager for its North American operations.

Croteau’s new role, which he began on Oct. 17, will see him reporting directly to brand cochief executive officer Alexandre Arnault.

A decorated executive, Croteau has held postings in Canada, Asia and the U.S. He joins Rimowa from Moleskine, where he served as president for the Americas. Prior, he worked as Moleskine’s general manager and head of retail for the Asia-Pacific region.

“I have been a fan and user of the brand for the longest time,” Croteau said of his new job in a statement. “Our focus will be on offering a unique proposition to our customers by implementing a multichannel approach that will ensure continued growth in the North American market. We will work closely with our teams and partners to put in place initiatives that will bring us closer to our loyal fans and expand the reach of these well-crafted products.”