TAKE TWO: Rimowa has unveiled the second installment of its collaboration with Fendi.

The sleek aluminum cabin trolley, launched last November, will go on sale this month in two new colors, blue and red. The earlier black-and-yellow version was featured in Fendi’s travel-themed men’s ready-to-wear show in January.

Like its predecessor, the case displays the double F logo with a brushed effect, which changes depending on the light, as well as Cuoio Romano leather handles on the top and side, and a web belt that runs across the case. A new leather Airbag charm, shaped like a paper airplane, has Fendi’s signature Bag Bugs eyes.

The novelty is that the cases will be among the first to feature Rimowa’s new visual identity, unveiled earlier this year to coincide with the brand’s 120th anniversary. Personalization options include stickers and a customizable leather name tag that snaps onto the external belt.

Fendi, which like Rimowa belongs to French conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, was the first brand to collaborate with the German luggage maker following the arrival of luxury scion Alexandre Arnault as chief executive officer.

Rimowa has also made limited-edition suitcases with Supreme, Off-White and graphic design duo M/M Paris.