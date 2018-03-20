Just call him Sir Richard Starkey.

On Tuesday, Starkey, better known as Ringo Starr, was knighted at Buckingham Palace wearing a custom John Varvatos suit for the big event.

“Ringo asked me to design a look for his knighting by the Queen as soon as he got word from the royal office,” Varvatos said. “After some back and forth ideas, we zeroed in on something timeless to suit the historic event. In the end we went for more of a morning suit — JV style. He sent me some pictures immediately after telling me he never wants to take it off. I guess the whole experience must have been very magical.”

Prince William actually stood in for his grandmother, the 91-year-old Queen Elizabeth, and bestowed the honor on Starr, 77, who told reporters he wasn’t sure exactly how he will use the title: “It’s new and I don’t know how to use it properly.” But he did say that he would wear his medal at breakfast.

Joking aside, Starr, who attended the ceremony with his wife Barbara Bach, admitted he felt a little lost without his bandmates at Buckingham Palace. The four members of the Beatles were all awarded the MBE 53 years ago. “I was a bit shaky today on my own,” he said. The MBE, or Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, is awarded to individuals or organizations for outstanding service to the community.

Starr received his knighthood for his service to music, joining bandmate Paul McCartney who was knighted 21 years ago.