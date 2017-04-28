VEGAN VACATION: Fashion favorite Maisie Café is taking up temporary lodgings at the Ritz Paris. The trendy juice bar and eatery, founded by entrepreneur Xavier Barroux and his fashion executive wife Isabella Capece last year, will take part in the iconic hotel’s Wellness month from May 15 to June 15, serving up its vegan juices and an exclusive “Goodness to Go” food offer beside the Ritz Club’s swimming pool.

Three new dishes based on fresh, seasonal ingredients and rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants have been developed especially for the occasion: an artichoke dip served with flax seed crackers; a quinoa salad with green asparagus tips, broad beans and purple radish seasoned with toasted sesame oil; and a chilled cauliflower soup with almond cream, lime and ginger. For dessert, there’s coconut milk panna cotta with beetroot and raspberry coulis or blueberry coconut milk mousse with blackberry coulis.

Maisie Café will also offer guests the opportunity to brush up on their vegan cookery skills with a class at the Ecole Ritz Escoffier on May 27. Private lessons are also available by appointment.

The Ritz Club’s Wellness month includes more physical activities like coaching from boxer Mathieu Bauderlique, as well as aqua yoga and hoop tonic sessions. For healthy eating advice, naturopath Catherine Malpas is on hand.