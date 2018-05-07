R|Label by The Reset, the year-old direct-to-consumer apparel line born out of the women’s empowerment digital platform Thereset.com, will debut its first temporary shop-in-shop at Bloomingdale’s in the Westfield San Francisco Centre on May 10. It will be open through mid-July during regular store hours. The effort marks the beginning of several partnerships with the department store to expand brand awareness through the shop-in-shop experience, rather than a stand-alone pop-up.

Certainly the foot traffic, even in challenging retail times, at a department store anchor in a large shopping center, is a boon to the San Francisco-based brand that so far has found its audience in the online world, with no advertising. Testing new brands on its floor could benefit Bloomingdale’s sales, too.

Calling it “the good stuff and nothing but,” founder and chief executive officer Maria Peevey said the pop-up will carry easy silk tops, featherweight sweaters, vegan leather jackets, and blazers and trousers retailing from $55 to $295. The brand launched last year with a neutral palette of solids and has hewed close to the classics since.

“The brand offers a sophisticated and clean look that is the perfect San Francisco uniform,” noted Catherine Bartels, Bloomingdale’s trade area vice president and San Francisco general manager.

R|Label is the clothing manifestation of the Thereset.com community, which provides inspiration, information and ideas on how to reset one’s life after major life changes such as losing a job or a spouse, starting a new career, or experiencing a break-up or divorce.

To kick off the launch, The Reset and Bloomingdale’s will host a Champagne sip-and-shop event on May 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. where shoppers can meet Peevey, try on the collection, get styled and shop.