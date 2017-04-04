CHANGES: Robert Clergerie has made changes to its top guard, appointing Perry Oosting chief executive officer.

He succeeds Eva Taub, who was named ceo five years ago after investment from First Heritage Brands. Taub had taken over from brand founder Robert Clergerie.

Oosting joins the brand — effective immediately — following his work as ceo for the camera company Hasselblad. He had also served as ceo and president of high-end mobile phone company Vertu, and worked in managing director roles for Bulgari, Gucci and Prada.

Oosting said of his new role in a statement: “It is an honor to be appointed into the executive role of Robert Clergerie and be part of this iconic brand. The brand has an incredible history rooted in France and a workshop dating back since 1895. I see Robert Clergerie as a unique opportunity, which I am looking forward to further develop based on the foundation established and the brand core DNA.”

Said Jean-Marc Loubier, president for First Heritage Brands and chairman of the board of Robert Clergerie: “I am pleased to welcome Perry at Robert Clergerie and to give him all our support for a successful venture. I am confident in his ability to conduct a steady and balanced development based on striking collections with a clear and unique image. I know he will act with a very rare team spirit and a rigorous implementation.”