NEW YORK — Robert Geller and G-Shock have been collaborating on watches for his fashion shows for around five years, but the two brands have extended their relationship by partnering on a new limited-edition men’s watch under the brand’s G-Steel imprint for the first time. The watch, the GST200RBG-1, will go on sale July 7 and retail for $420.

The joint venture marks the first collaboration for G-Steel, a collection that is inspired by the urban elements in Tokyo, headquarters to G-Shock’s parent, Casio.

The two brands introduced the watch at a dinner on the Lower East Side Tuesday night.

Michael Princiotto, senior marketing manager for Casio, said since Geller manufactures his collection in Japan and has a deep knowledge of the country, the partnership made perfect sense. “That was key for us,” he said.

He said he hopes the watch will help consumers realize that G-Shock has offerings in a variety of price points. “We have a $99 watch and a $1,000 watch, but we were looking for something in the $400 range to bridge the gap.”

The watch features a black ion-plated stainless steel metal band, case and buttons, with gold accents on the face and a dark fuchsia second hand that speaks to Geller’s most recent collection. It is shock- and water-resistant and will be available at Macy’s and other retailers.

“I go to Japan four times a year and I always have jet lag so I walk the Tokyo streets at night,” Geller said. “The lights, smells and sounds are really magical and I wanted this watch to reflect that magic.”

He said he grew up wearing G-Shock watches but his were yellow or black, and this is a “more-grown up version.”

The designer said he enjoyed working on the watch, although “it’s a different world” from apparel fashion. “The process is nothing like designing clothes,” he said, “but it was fun and I like exploring different adventures.”