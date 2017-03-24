Robert Geller is up against some big names.

The men’s wear designer, who was born in Hamburg, Germany, took to Instagram to thank the CFDA for his Menswear Designer of the Year nomination, which was announced on Thursday, and foretell how he envisions the night will end. “Who’s ready for the upset?” commented Geller under his Instagram post.

Other nominees include Tim Coppens, Thom Browne, Raf Simons for Calvin Klein and Todd Snyder. Rag & Bone and Public School, who have been consistently nominated for three years, have dropped out of the rotation.

While this is the first time Geller is in the running for the big prize, he took home the CFDA Swarovski Award for Menswear in 2011. That award has been changed this year and instead of honoring emerging talent in men’s, women’s and accessories, there will be one Swarovski Award for Positive Change, which honors an individual in the U.S. fashion industry who has made a positive impact on American communities and has improved the welfare of others. Kenneth Cole is the award’s inaugural recipient.

Geller attended the Rhode Island School of Design and interned for Marc Jacobs in 2001, which is where he met Alexandre Plokhov. They worked together to revive Cloak, a line Plokhov had started before but put on hiatus due to lack of financing.

The line was a success, but Geller and Plokhov parted ways in 2003. Geller then introduced a women’s line called Harald, which caught the attention of the Japanese company So Inc. That company offered to bankroll the designer to create a men’s wear brand under his own name. He launched the Robert Geller collection in 2007 and his line is now owned by Onward Global Fashion, the large Japanese company that owns the J. Press business in the U.S. He’s collaborated with Five Four and Common Projects.

Geller is known for his romantic take on men’s wear and his line is sold at retailers including Barneys New York, Bloomingdale’s, Totokaelo and Ron Herman.