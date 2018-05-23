CAVALLI TO SHOW IN MIAMI: Roberto Cavalli will be presenting an exclusive collection at Miami Fashion Week’s Benefit Gala with Antonio Banderas. The Italian fashion house will showcase its luxury collection at the gala on June 1 at the Alfred DuPont Building as part of the four-day event.

Miami Fashion Week takes place May 30 to June 3, highlighting 2019 resort collections of established and emerging designers, as reported. Hosted by MIAFW’s honorary president Banderas, the event includes fashion shows, performances, promotional events, fashion talks and parties.

Andreas Bergbaur, chief marketing and digital officer of Roberto Cavalli, will be in attendance.

The gala, hosted by Banderas, supports Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation and Banderas’ own foundation, Fundación Lágrimas y Favores. The annual event features a sit-down dinner, live entertainment and an auction benefiting the foundations and fashion. Tickets start at $500.