STAY AWHILE: Robertson Plaza’s ground floor makeover is nearing completion with the first of the property’s new tenants set for openings around mid-November.

It’s the 173,714-square-foot office building’s ground floor real estate and courtyard Robertson Properties Group looks to reenergize with Blue Bottle Coffee and bar Bibo Ergo Sum set for soft openings next month. Restaurant The Henry and boxing studio BoxUnion are expected to open in the spring with the real estate firm also eyeing a potential jewelry tenant and additional space for restaurants or soft goods businesses. The total rentable footprint of the William Pereira-designed building’s retail is 22,064 square feet with courtyard planters designed to funnel foot traffic into the different tenants and the restaurants’ individual outdoor cafés.

The aim, said Robertson Properties Group vice president of operations and senior counsel Lilian Hanna, was to create a neighborhood feel.

“How do we create an environment where people keep coming over and over?” Hanna said. “You have to create an environment and be responsive to changes, but our goal here is to be part of the neighborhood.”

Robertson Properties is part of a portfolio of subsidiaries that includes Pacific Theatres, ArcLight Cinemas and Hollybrook Senior Living, all of which are operated by the building’s owner Decurion Corp.

The project initially began with a focus on the desire to add new amenities to office tenants, added Robertson Properties vice president of property operations Darcy Derler-Judd. As business owners elsewhere on the street and real estate brokers look to breathe new life there, Robertson Plaza, across from iconic restaurant The Ivy, is viewed as an important piece of the area’s food component that could help bring more feet to the street and serve as complement to apparel and home retailers such as Kitross, Nicole Sassaman, Chaser, Curve, Lauren Moshi, Peri.A., Intermix and others sprinkled throughout the street.

The aim now with Robertson Plaza, Derler-Judd said, is to serve as “a neighborhood pub-type of place and center of activity where people can come throughout the day, whether it’s in the morning for a workout or coffee, or lunch at The Henry or dinner and drinks afterward.

“We’re trying to activate the property,” she said, “in a way that you could come here throughout the day and have something to do.”

