MUSE SIGNS LAWLEY: Robyn Lawley, an Australian plus-size model, has left Wilhelmina after 10 years to join Muse Management. Muse will represent her as a model, DJ, photographer and director on its image and curve boards.

“Our team at Muse is truly excited to work with Robyn on a 360 alignment for her brand and highlight her talent, passions and messaging,” said Conor Kennedy, founder of Muse Management. “Robyn represents the new age of modernism within the fashion industry, and she has broken so many barriers in establishing herself as a top model.”

Lawley added, “Muse has a unique approach in that they’re not only aligned with my vision for the future, but they support their roster through a personal and professional perspective.”

The 28-year-old Lawley was the first plus-size model to become a “Rookie” for Sports Illustrated’s annual Swimsuit issue. She has since appeared in four editions of the magazine, including this year’s edition, shot by Taylor Ballantyne. She posed alongside Paulina Porizkova and Sailor Brinkley.

Lawley, who has spoken out about body positivity, also appeared on the cover of Vogue Italia’s June 2011 issue and was the first plus-size model to be photographed for Australian Vogue. She has modeled for such magazines as Cosmopolitan, In Style, Glamour and Elle and is the first plus size model to appear in a Ralph Lauren ad campaign. She has also modeled for Marina Rinaldi, Lane Bryant and H&M’s Inclusive line and Mango’s plus-size line, Violeta by Mango.

In 2013, Lawley launched her own swimwear brand and she has also released her own cookbook, “Robyn Lawley Eats,” which became a bestseller.