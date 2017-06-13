POP LIFE: With Paris men’s fashion week around the corner, Rochas has opened its first pop-up store dedicated to its fledgling men’s wear line under creative director Beatrice Ferrant.

Located at 420 Rue Saint-Honoré, the minimalist space, with a décor mixing parquet flooring, linear black units and a black marble counter, offers a selection of picks from across the brand’s fall 2017 ready-to-wear and accessories lines. Spanning sweatshirts with craggy textures and crease-free tuxedo pant with elasticated waists, the urban-chic collection is the debut effort under Ferrant, who was tapped by the Inter Parfums-owned house last September to revive its men’s line after a 22-year hiatus.

Along with buzzy men’s wear label OAMC, Rochas in April was elected a full-fledged member of the Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Masculine. The house will present its spring 2018 men’s collection on June 22.