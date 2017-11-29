Footwear brand Rocket Dog is expanding with the RD x California Girls line, a strategic pop-up program with a Millennial-influencer twist. The first collection will debut in March and is designed in partnership with celebrity stylist Chloe Bartoli, whose clients include Shay Mitchell, Jared Leto, Chanel Iman, Poppy and Cara Delevingne and Shanina Shaik.
Rocket Dog, which gained popularity in the Nineties with its platform sandals and stacked footwear, is now capitalizing on the resurgence of the grunge-inspired decade. With each collection under the RD x California Girls umbrella, Rocket Dog will partner with a different influencer from the fashion and young Hollywood realm.
Known for her edgy and masculine street-to-chic aesthetic, Bartoli was chosen to amp up the California-cool Millennial vibe. “Chloe Bartoli for RD x California Girls will bring a Nineties sensibility to new heights through the sleek and envelope-pushing, brand-reinventing interpretations,” said Cathy Taylor, chief executive officer of Rocket Dog parent Millennial Brands.
Said Bartoli, “Growing up, if you didn’t have a pair of Rockets Dogs in high school, you were definitely not part of the cool crowd. I decided to make my collection a little bit more masculine than what they generally design since I’m a total tomboy. I decided to take the platform and add a more rock ‘n’ roll/punk vibe to the collection.”
The “of-the-moment” formula will offer a perpetually fresh range, targeted to maintain interest and excitement.
“The collection will pulse with micro-trends direct from the runway, mixing in inspiration from the web and the streets. It is very important that the styles are varied for universal wear across geographic regions, while attracting new Millennials and Gen-Z-ers along with Rocket Dog loyalists,” said Taylor.
Earlier this year Rocket Dog teamed with stylist Elizabeth Saltzman for the capsule collection ESxRD. When she worked as an editor at Condé Nast, Saltzman once gave Rocket Dog platform flip-flops to actresses to wear at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. RD x California Girls is an evolution of the program, offering an influencer-driven initiative meant to continue raising the brand’s profile.
The collection will be sold both online at http://www.rocketdog.com​ and across key retailers nationwide and internationally, with a focus on the U.S. and U.K.