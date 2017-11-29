Footwear brand Rocket Dog is expanding with the RD​ ​x​ ​California​ ​Girls​ line,​ ​a​ ​strategic ​pop-up​ ​program with​ ​a Millennial-influencer​ ​twist.​ ​The​ ​first collection will debut in March and is ​designed​ ​in​ ​partnership​ ​with​ ​celebrity​ stylist​ ​Chloe​ ​Bartoli​, whose clients include Shay Mitchell, Jared Leto, Chanel Iman, Poppy and Cara Delevingne and Shanina Shaik.

Rocket​ ​Dog,​ ​​which​ ​gained​ ​popularity​ ​in​ ​the​ ​Nineties ​with​ ​its​ ​platform​ ​sandals​ ​and stacked​ ​footwear,​ is now capitalizing on the ​resurgence of ​the​ ​grunge-inspired​ ​decade. With​ ​each​ ​collection​ ​under​ ​the​ ​RD​ ​x​ ​California​ ​Girls​ ​umbrella,​ ​Rocket​ ​Dog​ ​will​ ​partner​ ​with​ ​a​ ​different ​influencer from the ​fashion and ​young​ ​Hollywood realm.

​Known​ ​for​ ​her​ ​edgy and​ masculine street-to-chic​ ​aesthetic,​ Bartoli was chosen to ​amp​ ​up​ ​the​ ​California-cool​ ​Millennial​ ​vibe.​ ​“Chloe​ ​Bartoli​ ​for​ ​RD​ ​x California​ ​Girls​ ​will​ ​bring​ ​a Nineties ​sensibility​ ​to​​ ​new​ ​heights​ ​through​ ​the​ sleek​ ​and envelope-pushing​, ​brand-​reinventing​ ​interpretations,”​ said Cathy Taylor, chief executive officer of Rocket Dog parent Millennial Brands.

Said Bartoli, “Growing​ ​up,​ ​if​ ​you​ ​didn’t​ ​have​ ​a​ ​pair​ ​of​ ​Rockets​ ​Dogs​ ​in​ ​high school,​ ​you​ ​were​ ​definitely​ ​not​ ​part​ ​of​ ​the​ ​cool​ ​crowd.​ I​ ​decided​ ​to​ ​make​ ​my​ ​collection​ ​a​ ​little​ ​bit​ ​more​ ​masculine than​ ​what​ ​they​ ​generally​ ​design​ ​​since​ ​I’m​ ​a​ ​total​ tomboy.​ I​ ​decided​ ​to​ ​take​ ​the​ ​platform​ ​and​ ​add​ ​a​ ​more rock​ ​‘n’​ ​roll/punk​ ​vibe​ ​to​ ​the​ ​collection.”​

The “of-the-moment”​ ​formula​ will offer​ ​a​ ​perpetually​ ​fresh​ ​range, targeted​ ​to maintain​ ​interest​ ​and​ ​excitement​.

“The​ ​collection​ ​will​ ​pulse​ with ​micro-trends​ ​direct​ ​from​ ​the​ ​runway,​ ​mixing​ ​in​ ​inspiration​ ​from​ ​the​ ​web​ ​and the​ ​streets.​ ​It​ ​is​ ​very​ ​important​ ​that​ ​the​ ​styles​ ​are​ ​varied​ ​for​ ​universal​ ​wear​ ​across​ ​geographic​ ​regions,​ ​while attracting​ ​new​ ​Millennials​ ​and​ ​Gen-Z-ers​ ​along​ ​with​ ​Rocket​ ​Dog​ ​loyalists,” ​said Taylor.

Earlier this year Rocket Dog​ teamed​ ​with​ stylist​ ​Elizabeth​ ​Saltzman​ ​for​ ​the​ ​capsule​ ​collection​ ​ESxRD. When she worked as an editor at Condé Nast, Saltzman once gave Rocket Dog platform flip-flops to actresses to wear at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. ​RD​ ​x​ ​California​ ​Girls​ ​is​ ​an​ ​evolution​ ​of​ ​the program,​ ​offering​ ​an ​influencer-driven​ ​initiative​ ​meant​ ​to​ ​continue​ ​raising​ ​the brand’s​ ​profile.​

The​ ​collection​ ​will​ ​be​ ​sold​ ​both​ ​online​ ​at​ http://www.rocketdog.com​ ​and​ ​across​ ​key retailers​ ​nationwide​ ​and​ ​internationally,​ ​with​ ​a​ ​focus​ ​on​ ​the U.S.​ ​and​ ​U.K.