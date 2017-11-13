SITTING PRETTY: Pretty Green has a new investor, the private equity firm Rockpool, which has handed 11 million pounds to the British men’s brand to accelerate growth.

Launched in 2009, Pretty Green was founded by former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher. The label’s aesthetic takes its cue from British fashion and music cultures and is known for casual classics such as parkas and Harrington jackets. The brand has a flagship on Carnaby Street in London and operates 40 stores and concessions globally.

“Pretty Green has shown strong growth built on a foundation of high-quality clothing and distinctive design that is unrivaled at the price point,” said Rockpool Investments. Prices range from 27 pounds for a T-shirt to 425 pounds for a parka and stockists include John Lewis and House of Fraser.

“We were particularly impressed with the brand’s ability to broaden its appeal to a wide base of music and fashion fans. The company’s investment in future growth potential is paying off and we are excited to have the opportunity to support the Pretty Green team as they continue to develop the brand.”

Rockpool said it wants to grow the business in the U.K. and globally, and confirmed that Gallagher remains the largest shareholder. A number of other individuals and managers hold stakes.

“We have built an ambitious and creative team while being fortunate to have the benefit of an amazing group of like-minded customers and shareholders who are all passionate about the brand,” said Richard Ralph, the brand’s chief executive officer.

“Finding the right investor at this stage of the company’s development is vitally important, and from the very first meeting the experience of working with Rockpool has been positive.”