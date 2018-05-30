DROP OUT: It seems Rodarte has had a change of heart about presenting at Paris Couture Week in July. The Los Angeles-based label, which figured on the Chambre Syndicale’s recent list of guest-member acts headed to the week, is missing from the provisional calendar released on Wednesday.

Givenchy will headline the week’s opening day on July 1, taking over the slot traditionally held by Miu Miu, which instead will present its cruise collection the night before. Giorgio Armani Privé will present two successive shows on July 3.

As reported, Proenza Schouler, which defected to Paris Couture Week alongside Rodarte last July, has also pulled out of the week, with plans for the upcoming collection to be revealed in the near future.

Like countless others across the industry, the brand’s founders, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, are facing essential fork-in-the-road questions, including how to continue to develop their business and whether to re-embrace New York as part of a small collective of cool-reputation designers who would show on a December-to-June schedule.

The couture collections will take place from July 1 to July 5.