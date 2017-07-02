SISTER ACT: “The setting with all the flowers is so beautiful. I got emotional when I came in,” Kirsten Dunst said Sunday as she arrived at Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s Paris debut for Rodarte — their show set in the cloister and gardens of a Paris monastery.

The actress declined to spill any more color on the film she made with the designers, due for release in September, but confirmed she’s in talks with “The Lobster” director Yorgos Lanthimos to star in AMC’s “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” with George Clooney and Grant Heslov as executive producers.

GALLERY: All the Looks from Rodarte RTW Spring 2018 Collection >>

At her side, a starry-eyed Brie Larson, who is in the post-production phase of her first feature film, “Unicorn Store,” also raved about the venue.

“The history and architecture is what I love the most about Paris; look down at your feet and you’ll miss it,” said the actress, adding of the Rodarte sisters: “They tap into a very particular nostalgia for me. I always wanted to be Princess Zelda growing up and I feel they found a way to create this Fleetwood Mac-meets-Zelda combination.”

Larson welled up during the show, clutching her hand to her heart as a model glided by with her face framed in a cloud of Gypsophila.

GALLERY: Backstage at Rodarte Spring 2018 >>

Leaping onto the wall that separated the cloister from the garden to snap the models in their outfits, Benjamin Millepied said he’s busy doing research for his first feature film, meanwhile, inspired by French composer George Bizet’s opera, “Carmen.” “It will be shot in America and Mexico, but the cast hasn’t been finalized yet — no scoops,” he teased.

