SUCCESS SECRETS: Maria Hatzistefanis, founder and chief executive officer of the indie British beauty label Rodial — and social media maven — is looking to connect with her growing audience in new ways and has launched her first book.

Titled “How to Be an Overnight Success,” (Ebury Press) the book looks at Hatzistefanis’ journey to create a global beauty brand.

“The aim is to encourage everyone to follow their dreams; whether it’s someone starting their first job, people looking to take their careers to the next level or take a different turn and start their own businesses,” said Hatzistefanis.

The book takes the reader through stages of Hatzistefanis’ career, and each chapter ends with general business advice that anyone can apply to their respective cases.

It also offers up anecdotes about all the mishaps she encountered over the years. She talks about running around the Westfield mall at the last minute, desperate to find a nude bra ahead of a shoot with Kylie Jenner. Jenner had been acting as brand ambassador for the company’s lower-priced range Nip + Fab.

Looking back, Hatzistefanis said she learned how important it was to gain perspective. “I was so stressed, and looking back I realize that whatever I was stressing about at the time, wasn’t the end of the world. You need a little perspective, but it was a great journey and it was a very emotional experience to go back.”

An advocate of social media and using tools such as Instagram to build buzz around her company, Hatzistefanis shared the news of the book launch with her audience on Instagram first, and got a great response.

“Instagram is a way for me to tell my story and I hope that the book will be another way through which to connect with this community.”

To promote the launch, Hatzistefanis is planning a series of book signings and question-and-answer sessions at Rodial’s retail partners, including Harvey Nichols, as well as Condé Nast College of Fashion and Central Saint Martins. The book will launch internationally next year.