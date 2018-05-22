BOOK CLUB: They may be more at home with the ever-flowing medium of the digital world, but a new coffee table book by Roger Vivier, themed around fashion in the digital age, celebrates the universes of 18 international influencers in ink.

Due for release on May 22, the tome, titled “#LoveVivier” and published by Rizzoli, counts among contributors Leaf Greener, Chriselle Lim, Charlotte Groeneveld, Tamu McPherson and Tina Leung.

Features in the picture-heavy book include a conversation between Man Repeller’s Leandra Medine and Roger Vivier brand ambassador Inès de la Fressange on the blessing and curse of social media, as well as an essay by Christene Barberich on the evolution of fashion in the digital world. A series of original images by the influencers illustrate the work.

The contributors will attend a series of parties planned for the book launch in cities around the world, opening with Paris on May 24, followed by New York on May 31, Shanghai on June 9 and Milan on June 14.