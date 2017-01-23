IN THE BAG: Roger Vivier may no longer be presenting during Paris couture week, with a bulked up presentation planned for March, but the brand has a new face and limited edition bag to reveal.

The luxury French accessories house has tapped Argentine fashion consultant and blogger Sofia Sanchez de Betak as the face of its spring 2017 collection. To mark the occasion, Bruno Frisoni, creative director of Roger Vivier, has also created a limited-edition version of the house’s new Viv’ Cabas handbag, dubbed Viv’ Tango. The design features a red leather guipure body with flower motifs and stud accents on a black leather ground.

Sanchez de Betak, a fashion consultant and art director, who lives between Paris; Buenos Aires, where she was born and raised, and New York, is married to show producer Alex de Betak. She is also the founder of underoursky.com, an online platform for Argentine designers, and a travel and lifestyle blog.

She will feature in the soon-to-be-released catalogue for Roger Vivier’s spring collection, shot by British photographer Quentin Jones.

Frisoni compared her sense of style to that of longtime Roger Vivier ambassador, Ines de La Fressange.

“She has that joie de vivre and energy, and they share the idea that life is above all a game. Sofia has amazing fashion sense, precisely because she doesn’t take fashion seriously. In short, the perfect match for Roger Vivier!”

As for Sanchez de Betak, her first memory of Roger Vivier dates back to her childhood. “My grandmother, the most elegant woman I’ve ever met, had dozens of pairs of Viviers. I like seeing these shoes reinterpreted and worn by a new generation.”

Sanchez de Betak has featured on Vogue’s Best Dressed list several times and has collaborated on projects with a number of brands including Chanel, Valentino and Rodarte. In 2016, she partnered with Globe-Trotter on a limited edition suitcase collection.