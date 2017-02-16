PLAY IT AGAIN, MICHAEL: Roksanda Illincic has tapped pianist Michael Nyman to perform at her fall 2017 runway show during London Fashion Week, WWD has learned. Illincic will stage a catwalk show at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20. This is the first time the designer has enlisted a musician to perform live at her show.

This Nyman’s first time working with a fashion brand. A composer of minimalist music, Nyman is also a librettist and musicologist. He has composed for operas and string quartets, film soundtracks and orchestral concertos. His work includes musical scores for the film “The Piano” and the opera “The Man Who Mistook His Wife For a Hat.”