LIP SERVICE: It’s a big week for Selfridges with the Stones rolling into the store’s new concept space, the Corner Shop, and phase three of the retailer’s mega-accessories hall set to open with a new entrance on Duke Street.

The Corner Shop is marking The Rolling Stones’ 2018 “No Filter” U.K. tour, which kicks off in Dublin later this week, with a bespoke installation that mixes high-end themed merchandise and unique displays curated by The Rolling Stones and Bravado, Universal Music Group’s brand management company.

There are stage outfits from the Seventies through the “50 & Counting” tour in 2012-13, including a series of over-the-top looks by L’Wren Scott, Mick Jagger’s former fashion designer girlfriend who died in 2014.

Her designs include the red ombré ostrich feather cape with black lace lining that Mick Jagger wore when performing Sympathy for the Devil during “50 & Counting,” and the green oak leaf sequined jacket that Scott designed with Jane Haywood for band’s 2013 headline show at Glastonbury festival.

There is also a heavily embroidered matador-style jacket in red and gold designed by Balenciaga, and a denim jacket emblazoned with the American flag, worn on the Steel Wheels U.S. tour in 1989.

Sebastian Manes, Selfridges’ buying and merchandising director, said it was the band’s idea to do the installation with Selfridges and that it was not difficult to get designers and brands on board. “The subject is so easy, so iconic, it wasn’t hard to convince anyone,” he said during the opening on Monday morning.

On the shop floor are black Comme des Garçons trouser suits with a shadowy lip motif or lyrics from the band’s songs; hand-painted Schott leather biker jackets; silver jewelry by Jade Jagger; limited-edition lamps on stands made from Charlie Watts’ drum sticks, and Waterford crystal glasses.

The store is also stocking a Yellow Label range of T-shirts and other gift items with the band’s branding, while the sculpture of a gigantic pair of red lips with a fat yellow tongue fills up one of the windows facing Oxford Street.

There is also the band’s first vinyl box set featuring every studio album from Sticky Fingers onwards, remastered, cut at half-speed and pressed on heavyweight 180 gram vinyl. It will be on display for the first time, and goes on sale on June 15. The band’s historic Cuba concert, Havana Moon, will be played on screens and via in-store headphones.

The Rolling Stones will remain at the Corner Shop until June 3 and the merch will also be on sale at the retailer’s units in Birmingham, Manchester Exchange and Trafford.