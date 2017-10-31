There comes a point where the number of line and product launches simply reaches a point of being overwhelming. Ron Robinson looks to have reached it.

The Southern California boutique purveyor that’s long served as a launch pad for new or niche brands has regularly held events to introduce such lines to customers, but the sheer volume now requires some strategy. Ron Robinson, the founder of his namesake boutiques, on Thursday launches Innovators & Creatives, an umbrella title of sorts for a new showcase he aims to hold serving to celebrate multiple products and brands. The first of those will mix art exhibition with new-to-market product introductions.

“As you know, we’ve done all of these events and it’s getting to a point where we have become such a desirable platform for all of these cool brands and sometimes it’s a little difficult to have a launch for this one and a launch for that one,” Robinson said. “What this is, is the connection of dots between all of these people: cool, creative people and innovation. That’s where it all comes from. I’ve got so many that I can’t expose them one at a time.”

Ron Robinson, with locations on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood and a flagship on Fifth Street in Santa Monica, offers men’s, women’s and children’s apparel in addition to home and beauty. The stores are stocked with everything from Tom Dixon decanter sets to Chaser vintage-inspired tank tops and a number of exclusives, including the U.S. exclusive on a $4,500 smart speaker that turns the lyrics of songs it plays into graphic art.

The inaugural Innovators & Creatives is to be held at the Santa Monica location Thursday evening to celebrate Christian Lacroix’s 30th anniversary and the brand’s capsule collection with New York artist Brian Kenny, who will bring his collages, mixing Lacroix fabrics with his drawings on vinyl, to the walls of Ron Robinson.

The evening will also offer attendees a look at the Polish apothecary line Alba1913 and two new fragrances from Sarah Horowitz Parfums. Los Angeles high-tech luggage and Kickstarter-backed brand G-RO will also offer a glimpse at its latest design not yet out on the market.

The point with the series, Robinson said, is not to showcase brands based on category but instead offer a well-rounded mix all linked by the common thread of good design.

Next year is likely to see a ramp- up of events as the retailer rings in its 40th year of business in Los Angeles to be celebrated across the next several months all of which will highlight what Robinson called the “new stuff and new ideas” he’s aimed to bring to consumers over the past four decades.

