For spring 2018, Ronny Kobo teamed with designers and cofounders Kaitlin Kading and Matt Demgen to launch a fourth collection: Divine Héritage. Kobo, whose other brands include: Petersyn, Obok and Ronny Kobo Collections focused on “very strong utilitarian influences, coupled with vintage-inspired pieces and embellishments,” she explained.

The collection includes novelty kimonos worn with slipdresses, paper bag cargo pants, romantic silk blouses, lace trenches, slinky pants and overalls.

Divine Heritage will be stocked at Intermix, Steven Dann, Hill’s of Kerrisdale, The New Trend and Blubird starting in February.