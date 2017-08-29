Rosa Cha is reintroducing itself to the U.S. market.

The Brazilian swimwear brand, which was founded by Amir Slama in 1993, started wholesaling to U.S. retailers in 1997, but exited the area to focus on growth in Brazil. Restoque acquired the company in 2012, and after establishing its presence in Brazil — it currently operates 28 stores in the country — they are ready to re-enter the U.S.

“Rosa Cha is an iconic Brazilian brand that has been successful in the market for more than 20 years,” said Livinston Bauermeister, Restoque’s chief executive officer. “The essence of our brand is the energy, fun and love of Brazil and our culture. We want to bring this unique feeling to the U.S.”

Rosa Cha, which translates to rose tea in English, showed a resort collection in June 2017 and is currently showing its spring 2018 collection in Restoque’s New York showroom. The line, which will include a fuller-bottom option for the American customer, includes swimsuits, cover-ups, sarongs and small handbags. It retails around $245 for a one-piece, $125 for a bikini top and $100 for bottoms.

Bauermeister said they will launch a U.S. e-commerce site and are also hoping to open a store in 2018. In 2004 they opened a store in Miami and in 2008 they opened a store in SoHo. There are also plans to expand the collection to offer ready-to-wear.

More From WWD:

Rosa Cha Founder Departs

Rosa Cha Opens in Manhattan

Cha-Cha Into Retail