She already dissed the 2018 Golden Globes as an act of “Hollywood fakery,” so don’t expect Rose McGowan to attend the Oscars on Sunday night.

“Why would I? Do you believe in that? Fundamentally, let’s be real. I know who’s behind the curtain,” said the actress, who joined guests including Justine Skye, Cordell Broadus, Adesua Etomi, Paz de la Huerta and Emma Breschi front row at the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood show on Saturday.

The actress, who is in Paris filming her documentary “Citizen Rose,” also spoke about her recently released book, “Brave,” about the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“I wrote it over the course of the last three years; it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, brutal,” said McGowan who, when asked if she is friends with Vivienne Westwood, replied: “I’m a friend of any and all punks.”

Yolandi Visser, one half of South African rap-raver act Die Antwoord, said the group is working on a new album and film. “It’s a South African gangster film,” she said, sharing some of her favorite looks from the collection. “I liked the hoodies and the wedding dress.”