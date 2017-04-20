So far, April has provided Los Angeles with a shower of parties, one of the latest being a book-signing party for Tania Fares’ “London Uprising: Fifty Fashion Designers, One City,” hosted by Rosetta Getty on Tuesday alongside fellow hosts Eric Buterbaugh, Gia Coppola, Jacqui Getty, Irena Medavoy, Jennifer Meyer, Brigette Romanek and Kelly Sawyer.

On the guest list were Jennifer Stallone, Rowan Blanchard, Toni Garrn, Mario Testino, Crystal Lourd and a slew of Los Angeles designers, including Justin Kern and Stephanie Danan of Co, Erica Pelosini and Louis Leeman, Daniela Villegas and Sami Hayek, Ambre Dahan, Gela Nash Taylor and Pamela Skaist-Levy, Erin Fetherston, Lisa Marie Fernandez, Rachel Roy and Rebecca de Ravenel.

The Phaidon tome, published in March, began its party circuit in London with Sarah Mower and Natalie Massenet at Sotheby’s, followed by a book signing at Paul Smith’s store there. Fares has since been to Paris and Jordan, and plans more events in the Middle East next year.

“I don’t want the book to be just now because I think it’s a celebration that could last for a long time, you know?” she said. She added that she’s looking for a house in Los Angeles and plans to spend four to five months a year here, hinting that her next project would be L.A.-based.

“It was so exciting to meet so many L.A. designers. I already had a list of great designers, but I met a lot of new ones today. There’s a lot of fashion, jewelry designers and costume designers that are amazing, so I think it’s more of a lifestyle, but there’s a lot of creativity happening in L.A.”

Even though the evening brought a misting of rain, guests stayed outside on the terrace to enjoy the views of the city from the Getty’s Hollywood Hills perch. Once the hors d’oeuvres and sweets were passed, pizzas were ordered for those staying late.