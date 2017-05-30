Priyanka Chopra and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are the faces of Nirav Modi’s latest global ad campaign. The luxury jewelry brand and diamantaire turned to Chopra, an Indian actress and former winner of the Miss World title, and the British actress-slash-model Huntington-Whiteley for the cultures they represent as well as, of course, looks that are only enhanced by the sparkle of diamonds.

“Internationally acclaimed Indian actress, Priyanka Chopra and English actress and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, represent a confluence of East and West, and reflect our ethos of marrying India’s intimate, deep-rooted relationship and know-how of jewelry with a Western sensibility,” Nirav Modi said.

Both Chopra, the Bollywood actress and lead of the ABC show “Quantico” who was recently appointed brand ambassador for the company, and Huntington-Whiteley, the model and star of the “Transformer” franchise, have appeared in campaigns for the brand in the past.

The campaign was photographed by Patrick Demarchelier and “echoes the essence of a woman and brings out her strength and beauty,” Modi said. It features Chopra and Huntington-Whitely in black-and-white, adorned with jewelry shown in color meant to show the “coming together of classic and contemporary,” according to Modi.

Read more:

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on Food, Footwear and Fashion Pals Olivier and Anthony

There Was More to Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala Dress Than Meets the Eye

Jeweler Nirav Modi Opens Beijing Boutique

SK-II Taps Priyanka Chopra, Olivia Palermo to Launch Essence, #ChangeDestiny

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Engaged