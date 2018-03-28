WOMEN ON THE VERGE: Kering is expanding its Women in Motion program.

Launched in Cannes, France, in 2015, the initiative has since traveled to several international film events and engaged in partnerships with publications in China and Japan. On Tuesday, it took part in the first edition of the Rencontres 7e Art Lausanne in Switzerland with a talk featuring actress Rossy de Palma.

The Pedro Almodóvar muse shared her views on the representation of women in cinema as part of the cycle of talks, which aims to shed light on women’s contribution to film and share their recommendations for greater representation within the sector.

“A woman cannot be a woman without being a feminist,” de Palma said, according to a statement from Kering. “But beyond the feminism we have grown up with and that is now cracking at the seams, I see the crucial importance, the beauty and the incredible strength of sorority. It is in this sorority, in the time spent with women we love and admire, that we draw our richness, our singularity and a balanced view on things and on ourselves,” the Spanish actress added.

Known for her roles in movies including “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” and “Broken Embraces,” De Palma has long supported women’s rights. At the dinner celebrating Kering’s partnership with the Cannes Film festival in 2015, she stressed the need for equality between women and men.

“I always say, you don’t ask for your rights — you take them,” she told WWD at the time. “I think Kering has captured the zeitgeist. It has picked up on something that everyone is feeling. Now we have to ensure that parity extends to salary levels as well.”

In the interim, the scandal surrounding allegations of sexual abuse by producer Harvey Weinstein has unleashed a tidal wave of of similar complaints, as well as demands for better working conditions for all women.

“The #MeToo movement, the recent speaking out and the phenomena that have been set in motion, have all brought us to a new and necessary stage: today, we can start with a blank page. We have pressed the reset button and now we can write our story,” de Palma told the gathering in Lausanne.

Founded by Swiss-born actor Vincent Perez, the event — which ran from March 24 to 28 — featured screenings of movie classics and welcomed renowned directors, actors and industry professionals to take part in public conversations. Guests of the inaugural edition included Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux.

